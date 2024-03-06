Galveston murder suspect found dead in Oklahoma jail cell 2 days after his arrest, authorities say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man tied to a recent Galveston-area murder was found dead in an Oklahoma jail days after his arrest, according to authorities.

The case dates back to Feb. 27, when the Galveston Police Department was called at about 10 a.m. to a death investigation at a home in the 1800 block of Avenue N 1/2. The family told police that they went to check on their loved one, identified as 49-year-old James Heflin, after he failed to show up at work, and that's when they discovered his body.

An investigation into Heflin's death led authorities to 54-year-old James Biesenbach of Keifer, Oklahoma. Additionally, the investigation also revealed Heflin and Beisenbach had been long-time acquaintances.

The agencies working together obtained a warrant for Beisenbach's arrest. On March 4, he was arrested for the Texas crime and booked into Oklahoma's Creek County Jail. Two days later, on March 6, investigators were notified that Beisenbach had been found dead while in custody.

An investigation is currently underway into Beisenbach's death. Meanwhile, Galveston police are still investigating Heflin's death.