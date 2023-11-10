The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating after a person was reportedly shot outside an urgent care on FM 1960.

Deputies responding to person shot outside urgent care in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say someone was shot outside an urgent care in northwest Harris County on Friday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared on X, formally known as Twitter, that someone reported a person being shot in front of the Champion Urgent Care in the 4900 block of FM 1960.

Deputies did not release additional information on the possible shooter or if anyone else was hurt. The condition of the person shot is also unclear.

