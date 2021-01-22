Man wanted for taking photos up skirts of Pearland shoppers

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, a male entered the H-E-B located at 2710 Pearland Parkway at 5:30 p.m. That's when police say he used his cell phone to take invasive video recordings or photos of unsuspecting female shoppers wearing skirts.
Police described the suspect as a white male, about 23 to 26 years old. They say he has dark hair and sharp facial features. The man is about 5'7" to 5'10" and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. He was seen wearing black jeans, black shoes with white soles, and a light blue or gray hoodie.
If you recognize this man or have information regarding this case, you're asked to contact Det. R. Paquette at 281-997-4249 or rpaquette@pearlandtx.gov, or send the Pearland police a message on Facebook.
