Man wanted for taking photos up skirts of Pearland shoppers

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pearland Police Department is asking for help to identify and find a man who was taking photos and videos up the skirts of women while they were shopping for groceries.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, a male entered the H-E-B located at 2710 Pearland Parkway at 5:30 p.m. That's when police say he used his cell phone to take invasive video recordings or photos of unsuspecting female shoppers wearing skirts.

Police described the suspect as a white male, about 23 to 26 years old. They say he has dark hair and sharp facial features. The man is about 5'7" to 5'10" and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. He was seen wearing black jeans, black shoes with white soles, and a light blue or gray hoodie.

If you recognize this man or have information regarding this case, you're asked to contact Det. R. Paquette at 281-997-4249 or rpaquette@pearlandtx.gov, or send the Pearland police a message on Facebook.

Two women say they caught a man "upskirting" at a Galleria-area store and they have the video to prove it.

