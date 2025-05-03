Conroe man facing improper child photo charges hit with new accusation over Galveston beach incident

Conroe man, Taylor Roy, is behind bars on new charges of taking improper photographs of a child after an incident on Galveston beach.

Conroe man, Taylor Roy, is behind bars on new charges of taking improper photographs of a child after an incident on Galveston beach.

Conroe man, Taylor Roy, is behind bars on new charges of taking improper photographs of a child after an incident on Galveston beach.

Conroe man, Taylor Roy, is behind bars on new charges of taking improper photographs of a child after an incident on Galveston beach.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe man facing new charges of taking improper photographs of a child has made his initial court appearance.

Taylor Roy appeared before a Galveston magistrate judge after his recent arrest. His bond was set at $75,000, and he remains behind bars for now.

"It's not random. It's not 'We're filming the beach, driving down the road, and taking whatever is on the beach.' It's specific targeting," Galveston Police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

Gaspard says that on April 19, a bystander noticed Roy taking photos of a child on the beach and told the alleged victim's family.

That family, in turn, took photos of Roy and the car's license plate. Then, they called police.

It didn't take long for Galveston officers to realize that Roy and his wife, Tasha Roy, were already facing multiple similar charges in Montgomery County.

"Once we got an identification of who it was, we started doing our research. It's not hard to do Google searches, and we found that he was also involved in similar cases in Montgomery County," Gaspard said.

The Roys are each facing at least half a dozen felony charges relating to taking photos of young children and trying to distribute them in Montgomery County.

Although the wife is not charged in Galveston, Montgomery County prosecutors allege she was on the beach near kids with her husband. Prosecutors pointed out both have bond conditions stipulating they cannot be where children congregate.

Montgomery Cunty prosecutors say they plan to submit their paperwork to a judge on Monday, asking that the couple's bond be revoked.

ABC13 spoke to attorneys representing the couple, neither of whom wanted to speak on the record about any of the recent developments.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.