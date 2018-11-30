'Disgruntled customer' sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch inside store

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a woman who tried to set items in a store on fire with a hairspray blowtorch.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
Police say they're looking for a "disgruntled customer" who got creative with the way she torched items at a store.

The woman is seen in surveillance video using a hairspray bottle and a lighter to make a blowtorch.

She then reached through an opening in the store's front counter and burned several items.

No one was injured.

Police say they will charge her with arson when they find her.

Her exact motive isn't clear, but for now police are just referring to her as a "disgruntled customer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firearsonarson investigationu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Man found shot to death in parking lot in Channelview
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Strangers attend Vietnam veteran's funeral after public plea
Camera catches half-marathoners taking shortcut through trees
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
3 people killed, 8 injured during chase involving border agents
Show More
Dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms are going high-tech
The 60: Stories you need to know
CVS Pharmacy Y Mas stores cater to Hispanic community
Man found shot to death in driver's seat of car
More News