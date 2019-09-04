baby death

Upgraded murder charges against parents in case of premature baby who died with 96 fractures

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jason Robin Jr. and Katharine White have been indicted on upgraded charges in the death of their daughter, Jazmine Rose Robin.

Robin was initially charged with murder, but now faces a capital murder charge. White is charged with felony murder, upgraded from an injury to a child by omission charge.

White and Robin were once engaged to each other.



According to court documents, Jazmine was born premature at just 29 weeks. She spent several weeks in the hospital before being released to the parents on July 3, 2018 as a healthy baby.

But on July 14, the baby was brought to Pearland Memorial Hermann Hospital with "clearly inflicted head trauma."

Investigators who spoke to Robin and White at the hospital wrote in court documents that the parents described various situations where the baby wouldn't take a bottle or acted weird.

About a week before her death, the parents said they had to give the baby CPR because she stopped breathing.

Court documents show once the baby regained consciousness, the parents did not take the baby to the hospital.

A man who lived in the same house as the parents told investigators that he told Robin, the dad, he needed to take the baby to the hospital but that he had refused.

A pediatrician who had seen the baby days prior to her death told investigators she advised the parents to take the child to the hospital, but that they showed "no interest."

On May 23, the final autopsy was delivered to investigators. That report indicated baby Jazmine had a skull fracture, nine contusions to her torso, broken ribs and various traumas to her arms and legs.

In summary, the autopsy showed that baby Jazmine had 96 total fractures, including 71 rib fractures and 23 long bone fractures.

"It makes my heart break," said Jazmine's great-grandmother, who added that she never had a chance to meet the girl before she died.

Since the baby's death, the couple's older son has been placed in foster care. Katharine White also gave birth to another girl since Jazmine's death. That baby is now with Robin's parents.

In a statement to ABC13 Eyewitness News, Myka and and Jason Robin wrote:
"I really don't know what to say except we told them they were toxic for each other, we tried to get them to split up. They both had violent tempers but we never imagined this would happen. We lost a beautiful, strong angel who fought so hard to come home. We also lost a grandson to the system. I'm so very glad we got my granddaughter, Jai'cee who is loved and cherished everyday."

SEE ALSO:

  • 10-month-old dies at North Carolina daycare after choking on pine cone

  • Mom sues Etsy claiming teething necklace strangled child


    • Follow Miya Shay on Twitter and Facebook.

    Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstonchild abusechild deathbaby deathparents chargedchild endangerment
    Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BABY DEATH
    Man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old
    Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
    Mural to honor 8-month-old found dead after kidnapping hoax
    Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker
    'Repeat offenders for DWI are ticking time bombs:' DA's Office
    Mom claims spilled toilet cleaner killed her 5-year-old: Police
    Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall today in Mexico
    Teens cautioned over social media portrayal by staffing agency
    Man's body found in dumpster in northwest Houston
    Strangers pull man from burning car along Hwy 249
    Show More
    Houston Texans become classroom for Rice students this season
    Houston native Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' hits No. 1 on Billboard
    Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
    Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
    Man on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states visits Houston
    More TOP STORIES News