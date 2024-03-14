280 unsafe toddler beds and baby playpens seized in Houston, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal agents in Houston say they seized 280 unsafe beds and playpens for children from a China-based shipment valued at about $11,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the discovery this month, saying 88 toddler travel beds and 192 baby playpens were seized by CBP officers from the Houston Seaport Trade Enforcement Team for safety violations.

Authorities said the items seized were referred to Homeland Security Investigations.

"Our partnership with Customs and Border Protection is a critical piece in protecting consumers by stopping hazardous products before they end up on store shelves or in consumers' homes," Jim Joholske, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said.

