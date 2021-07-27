Texas and Oklahoma formally ask to become members of SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have made their desire to join the Southeastern Conference official.SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Tuesday that both schools submitted formal requests for invitations to become members of the storied conference in 2025.The move doesn't come as a surprise.Just last week, ESPN confirmed that Texas and Oklahoma could make their move to the SEC official in a matter of weeks.Then on Monday, both institutions, who are currently members of the Big 12, announced that they would not be renewing their media rights deal after it expires in 2025.Sankey said Tuesday that the league would consider their request in the "near future."Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey with requesting "invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025.""Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership," the statement said.If UT and OU leave, University of Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas Christian, Texas Tech and West Virginia would be the schools left in the Big 12, which was established in 1994.The SEC consists of Auburn, Louisiana State, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt universities.