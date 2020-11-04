university of houston

University of Houston roars with massive $1.2 billion raised in new campaign

By Steven Devadanam
The University of Houston Cougars have a reason to roar this fall. The school has announced a massive fundraising feat of $1.2 billion for scholarships, professorships, facilities, and programs as part of the "Here, We Go" initiative that closed on Aug. 31.

Specifically, the campaign raised $1,235,427,334. The final tally was announced by UH System Chancellor and UH President Renu Khator during her 12th annual fall address on Oct. 28., where she thanked high-profile donors and volunteer campaign co-chairs Tilman J. Fertitta ('78), Beth Madison ('72), John L. Nau III, and Marvin E. Odum III (M.B.A. '95).

The campaign, which surpassed the $1 billion milestone in 2019, some 18 months ahead of schedule, was designed to strategically transform UH System universities with priorities to support student scholarships and fellowships, build state-of-the-art facilities, attract and retain top faculty, advance academic programs, workforce training and research, and build a nationally relevant athletics program, according to a press release. It began in 2012 and launched publicly in January 2017, before concluding in August of this year.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

This video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationuniversity of houstoncampaignhouston culturemapfundraiserculturemap
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Student dreaming of being engineer gets UH full scholarship
UH mariachi ensemble shares culture through music
UH vaccine could make you immune to COVID-19
Another one: 5th UH football game postponed or canceled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Election 2020: Find all of your local voting results
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Democrats' hopes of flipping Texas again fall short
Show More
Which Harris County precincts flipped parties this year?
Protesters gather in cities across the US, no wide unrest seen
Warmer temperatures return for at least a week
U.S. Supreme Court allows inmate to sue prison officers
Another Houston night spot is closing its doors
More TOP STORIES News