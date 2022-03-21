UH launches new Energy Transition Institute thanks to $10M donation from Shell

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is establishing a new institute focused on clean energy, and it's all thanks to a donation from Shell.UH announced on Monday that it has created the Energy Transition Institute after receiving a $10 million gift from oil giant Shell.The institute is focused on the production and use of reliable, affordable and cleaner energy for all.The total funding for the institute, including other recent gifts and matching funds, will likely exceed $52 million, the university said.The Energy Transition Institute will focus on three core areas: hydrogen, carbon management and circular plastics.UH says the three areas are critical to the global energy sector's shift toward decarbonization.The institute also aims to benefit communities impacted by climate change and environmental impact through energy development."Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime - and it's partnerships like this, along with other key drivers such as policy and technology, that together can help the U.S. make progress on its net-zero goals," said Shell USA President Gretchen Watkins. "When you put brilliant minds together with the resources they need to do the work, amazing things can happen."Shell scientists will work side-by-side with faculty and students on each of the core areas the institute will be focusing on, the university said.UH President Renu Khator said the institute will leverage existing strengths that are critical to Houston industry."Houston is poised, like no other city, to lead the energy transition and the Energy Transition Institute will be essential in pursuit of that goal," said Khator. "Along with advancing energy equity and social impacts in our communities, Shell's generous gift will help UH maintain its leadership role in the energy transition."Shell's $10 million gift will be distributed over five years, UH said.