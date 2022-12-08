Houston Zoo cougar cubs carry on University of Houston ring guarding tradition

Shasta VII and Louie are guarding the rings of University of Houston graduates before their ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cutest two new cougar cubs at the Houston Zoo are on guard duty, ensuring a long-held tradition continues.

Shasta VII and Louie are protecting the rings of University of Houston graduates before their ceremony on Friday.

The 11-week-old cubs were introduced as the school's newest mascots and have been on the job since Dec. 1.

The Houston Zoo was contacted by Washington State Fish and Wildlife Services after a rancher found the two orphaned male cubs on his property.

The cubs were an estimated 4 weeks old when they were found in October, making it unlikely that they would have survived on their own.

University of Houston students and guests can head to the Houston Zoo to see the rings on display and take pictures.

Current UH students receive free daytime general zoo admission with a valid ID all year long but must reserve a ticket online before visiting.

