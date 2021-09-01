Race and Culture

Houston City Council votes to rename Calhoun Road at University of Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Name of road on UH campus with racial past is getting a change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston City Council has voted to rename a portion of a road that runs across the University of Houston campus over its racial past.

In a move to remove the name of former Vice President John C. Calhoun's name, the city voted unanimously the rename Calhoun Road to Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The former vice president's legacy is connected to his staunch support and defense of slavery.

"The ideals espoused by John C. Calhoun and others similar to him aren't welcome in our community," said UH's vice president of governmental and community relations James Smith.

The university's president, Renu Khator, wrote a letter to councilmember Carolyn Evan-Shabazz in July, pleading that the name of the road should not be counter to the ideals and mission of the school.

"As you know, the University of Houston is proud to be the second most diverse research university in the country, a minority-serving institution, and a minority-majority university. The name of the street on which our university resides should not be counter to the ideals and mission of our community and a university that celebrates diversity and rejects beliefs associated with racial suppression and inequality," Khator wrote.

Shabazz did not hesitate to back the university on the matter.

"I think it's very important to not glorify people who did not indicate that they were fair and just," said Shabazz.

The name change takes effect 90 days after passage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonuniversity of houstonracismdiversityrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
NYC news: Thomas Jefferson statue removed from City Council chambers
Chicago's Legacy Walk highlights those who fought for LGBTQ+ equality
Why Not Us on ESPN produced by Chris Paul shifts focus to HBCUs
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News