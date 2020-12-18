Sports

All players of UH basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 at some point, coach says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every player of the University of Houston's men's basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19 at some point since the program started in the summer, according to the team's coach.

Head coach Kelvin Sampson announced the news Thursday during a media briefing.

This week, only six players have been cleared for practice. The team hopes to have eight or maybe nine healthy players for the game against Alcorn State on Sunday.

The university released the following statement regarding the announcement:

"In today's media availability, Head Coach Kelvin Sampson said that our 15 student-athletes have tested positive at some point for COVID-19 since testing began during the summer.

Those currently affected are doing well at this time and working through our protocols to be cleared to return to practice and competition."

The news comes weeks after the university paused basketball activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing in early December.

That led to the Coogs' games against Sam Houston State and Rice to be postponed.
