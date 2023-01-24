Man rushed to hospital after possible drowning reported at Universal Studios

The incident reportedly happened near the WaterWorld exhibit, though it's unclear what exactly unfolded.

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES -- A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital after a possible drowning was reported Monday afternoon.

According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon performance. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the man required CPR.

"Details surrounding the event are under review. As always, safety is our top priority in our day-to-day operations," said the spokesperson said.

A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded at during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.

The witness told ABC7 the other workers noticed he was missing and went in the water to pull him up.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, several people are seen pulling the performer to an area behind the scenes.

The witness said the show was suddenly canceled and guests were escorted out.

The condition of the performer remains unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.