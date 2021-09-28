lawsuit

Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate

EMBED <>More Videos

Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate

United Airlines is facing two separate lawsuits over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One of the two lawsuits was filed in the U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas. In that suit, the employee alleges that their religious exemption was not accommodated.

SEE ALSO: United Airlines to require COVID vaccinations for all US-based employees

Last week, before the mandate went into effect, six employees asked a federal judge to block the vaccination requirement.

The employees, including two pilots and a flight attendant, are accusing the airline of a "pattern of discrimination against employees who requested religious or medical accommodations." They say the airline's approach of putting exempt employees on an indefinite leave of absence means "that they would be effectively terminated."

In response to the lawsuit, the airline said it will "vigorously defend its policy."

Read United Airlines' full statement below:

"Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy - vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United's U.S. employees are vaccinated."

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthvaccinesunited airlinesunited arilinescovid 19 vaccinelawsuitu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Texas sues Biden administration over federal COVID vaccine mandates
Texas A&M frat sued for $1M after pledges say they were burned
LA sheriff, fire chief to be deposed in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit
Woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News