Woman struggling to find work still waiting after 5 weeks for unemployment benefits

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kay Edwards-Montgomery has been trying to get her unemployment application approved for more than five weeks, but every time she calls the Texas Workforce Commission, all she gets is a busy signal.

"It's been very, very difficult, and I get it. I understand that they have tons of people who are in situations like myself," Edward-Montgomery said.

When she checks her application online, "There's nothing updating in the correspondence section of your unemployment file. Now you're calling to figure out, is there an issue? Is there a challenge? Are you missing any information?" she said.

She's been applying to as many as 15 jobs a day with no luck.

"I would rather work at this time then wait for a response from the TWC," she said.

In the meantime, she's living off of savings, but now, that's running out, and she's afraid she will have to tap into her two daughters' college savings funds if her unemployment claim isn't approved soon.

"That has an impact on mortgage, lights, gas, phone, water, car note and car insurance, and so I am beginning to get a little nervous and worried because of my livelihood for myself and my family," she said.

Soon the Texas Workforce Commission could reinstate a rule that requires applicants to prove they are seeking work.

ABC 13 reached out to see if this would impact the application approval process but have not heard back.
