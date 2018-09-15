Undercover officer shot in head during attempted bar robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull was shot and killed by one of three robbery suspects.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Worth police say an undercover officer is dead after he was shot during a robbery at a bar.

According to investigators, police officer Garrett Hull was shot in the head Thursday night by one of the three suspects attempting to rob customers.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect who shot Hull. The suspect was shot and killed.

The remaining two suspects, a man and a woman, ran off but authorities say they were later arrested.

As many learned of Hull's passing, Houston's Police Chief Acevedo took to social media Saturday morning as he sent prayers to the department.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingfatal shootingdeadly shootingofficer killedpolice officer killedtexas newsFort Worth
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robber killed after opening fire on customers at Whataburger
Multiple family members stabbed in NW Harris County attack
Weekend Weather
Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 50th anniversary in Houston
Mac Miller wrote his will years ago, documents state
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
These precious animals need forever homes, Houston!
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Show More
Looking Back: Deadly bomb attack at Poe Elementary
Philippines typhoon leaves 12 dead and 2 missing
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
NC Death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
16 Houston firefighters to join memorial in Colorado
More News