RIP Officer Garrett Hull. We pray for th comfort and healing of your family and colleagues and may your selfless service serve to encourage all guardians of the peace to serve in a manner that honors your ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/1hTQtkl6F6 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 15, 2018

Fort Worth police say an undercover officer is dead after he was shot during a robbery at a bar.According to investigators, police officer Garrett Hull was shot in the head Thursday night by one of the three suspects attempting to rob customers.Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect who shot Hull. The suspect was shot and killed.The remaining two suspects, a man and a woman, ran off but authorities say they were later arrested.As many learned of Hull's passing, Houston's Police Chief Acevedo took to social media Saturday morning as he sent prayers to the department.