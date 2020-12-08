UH Men's Basketball pauses activities after positive COVID-19 tests

Houston Basketball to pause all activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests & contact tracing



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Men's Basketball program has paused all team-related activities because of recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman announced in a statement Tuesday morning.The Coogs were scheduled to play Sam Houston State on Wednesday and Rice University on Saturday inside the Fertitta Center, but both games have now been postponed."These are challenging times, but the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will always remain our main priority," Pezman said. "As we pause, I encourage all fans to remember to wear masks and socially distance at all times in your daily lives. Together, we will get through this."Last week, head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Kellen Sampson both sat out Houston's win over South Carolina because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. Assistant coach Quannas White served as the acting head coach in the 77-67 victory over the Gamecocks, which lifted the Cougars to a 4-0 record.The positive tests come after the team climbed three spots to No. 7 in Week 3 of the Associated Press Top 25. Houston cracked the top 10 the previous week. It is their highest ranking since the 1983-84 season, when the Cougars' "Phi Slama Jama" team finished No. 5 in the final poll.It was not immediately known if recent teams they've been in contact with have been informed of the positive COVID-19 tests.