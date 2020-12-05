Sports

Coaches sit out of UH game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston men's basketball team will be without two of their leaders for Saturday night's match-up against South Carolina due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, both Head Coach Kelvin Sampson and Assistant Coach Kellen Sampson were impacted by COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, forcing them to sit out the game.



Cougars assistant coach Quannas White will act as head coach during the game.

"Our staff has been a big part of our success, and I have complete faith in Quannas, our coaches and staff and all our young men," head coach Sampson said.

