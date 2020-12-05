Coaches sit out of UH game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols

According to a press release, both Head Coach Kelvin Sampson and Assistant Coach Kellen Sampson were impacted by COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, forcing them to sit out the game.
.@CoachSampsonUH, Coach @kellenmsampson to sit out today's game vs South Carolina due to COVID-19 & contract tracing protocols#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/LLJA59TJXp— Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) December 5, 2020
Cougars assistant coach Quannas White will act as head coach during the game.
"Our staff has been a big part of our success, and I have complete faith in Quannas, our coaches and staff and all our young men," head coach Sampson said.
