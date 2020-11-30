college basketball

UH Cougars crack top 10 in nation after win over No. 14 Texas Tech

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big upsets and a key win against a top 15 opponent have put the UH Cougars among the top 10 teams in the nation.

University of Houston's men basketball program climbed seven spots to No. 10 in Week 2 of the Associated Press Top 25.

The Coogs are 3-0 to start the 2020-2021 season, with the latest victory against No. 14 Texas Tech, a former Southwest Conference rival and technically a reigning national finalist from the NCAA tournament in 2019.

UH never trailed the Red Raiders during the Cougars' 64-53 win on a neutral court in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Houston opened the season with back-to-back, double-digit wins last week against Lamar and Boise State.

In addition, UH was able to crack the top 10 after three big upsets of Villanova, Virginia and Kentucky, who were previously third, fourth and 10th ranked in the nation, respectively.

Aside from Texas Tech, who fell three spots to No. 17, the other Texas team in the top 25 is No. 2 Baylor, who won convincingly against Louisiana and Washington last week.

UH is next scheduled to face South Carolina at the Fertitta Center on Saturday.

