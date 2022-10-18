UH Sugar Land Technology Lab to see major upgrade after alumnus pledges whopping $1 million donation

The donation is part of the Houston Rise $150 million fundraising campaign centered on competitive excellence in the Big 12 Conference.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston alumnus pledged $1 million on Tuesday to go towards an upgrade of the University of Houston's Technology Lab in Sugar Land.

The video featured above is from a previous report on an anonymous pledge UH received of $10 million towards UH's football development center.

The prominent entrepreneur and alumnus Brij Agrawal and his wife, Sunita, are helping to fund the colleges' manufacturing laboratory equipment, including the latest 3D printers, machine tools, and measuring test equipment, and the creation of an advanced manufacturing design center focused on small and medium scale industry.

UH says the Agrawals' total impact could reach $3.5 million after matching gifts from the George Foundation, which will match $1 million, and the Texas Research Incentive Program.

This is not the first time the Agrawals have put their money into the school. The couple was involved financially during the construction at UH in Sugar Land's beginnings. They also established a Presidential Endowment to fund scholarships for UH engineering students.

UH says Agrawal credits his experience at the university for providing him the foundation to launch and sustain a successful career as chief executive officer and president of VKC Group.

"I would not have graduated from college if it wasn't for the UH System. That is why I am so passionate about supporting UH," Agrawal told UH. "I live in Sugar Land and that makes me more attached to the UH at Sugar Land campus."

UH will name the building's ground floor auditorium, the Brij and Sunita Agrawal Auditorium, in the couples' honor.

RELATED: UH launches new Energy Transition Institute thanks to $10M donation from Shell