Mattress Mack makes 1 of March Madness' biggest bets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another high-stakes wager from Mattress Mack focuses on the NCAA Sweet 16 tournament and once again he shows just how much he believes in Houston sports.
Sports betting company DraftKings said Mack placed a $1,000,000 bet on the University of Houston at 9-1 to win the championship, marking one of March Madness' biggest bets to date.
The wager would net $9 million if he wins.
Just a couple months ago Mack won $3.4 million by betting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl.
"Anything can happen in March Madness, as we all know, but I'm 10 toes down on Houston to bring the national title to Texas, and willing to stake a million dollars with DraftKings on that outcome," Mack said. "DraftKings continues to offer an unparalleled sportsbook experience and has rewarded customers during the opening rounds for underdog picks, although hopefully Syracuse's Cinderella story ends in the Sweet 16 against Houston this weekend. I look forward to having skin-in-the-game for the rest of March Madness and seeing these young men compete, especially after the tournament was cancelled last season."
Houston faces Syracuse at 8:55 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on TBS.
