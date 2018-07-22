Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber driver under fire for live streaming passengers without their knowledge. (KTRK)

Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username "JustSmurf."

Gargac said he is just trying to "capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers."

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn't know they were livestreamed and wouldn't have consented.

After the story's publication, Uber said it was suspending his use of the app due to "troubling behavior."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uberviral videou.s. & world
Top Stories
New photos show suspect and Houston doctor moments before shooting
Pasadena native amongst 5 unaccounted for in San Marcos fire
Caravan to Sugar Land honors remains of forced labor workers found
Houston hits 100 degrees for first time this year
Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal
Memorial service held for victims of deadly duck boat accident
Local businessman without his trailer after theft in Houston
Houston sneakerheads kick it at Minute Maid Park
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Suspect in L.A. Trader Joe's hostage situation ID'd
Video shows stranger swinging on homeowner's porch
1 person killed in accident in Crosby
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
More News