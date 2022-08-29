Uber Eats driver hit during police chase by suspect in stolen vehicle in NE Houston, HPD says

The suspect not only hit an Uber Driver's vehicle, they also crashed into a telephone pole, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Uber Eats driver is recovering after being hit during a police chase by a suspect in a stolen vehicle in northeast Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department said they came across a stolen GMC, chased the driver, but they refused to stop.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect crashed into a Dodge Challenger on Milby near McKinney.

The Uber Eats driver, who was in the Challenger, was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Officials said two passengers in the suspect's vehicle ran away.

The suspect also crashed into a telephone pole and is in custody, HPD said.