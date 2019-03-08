Man injured after U-Haul pickup crashes into southeast Houston home

EMBED <>More Videos

U-Haul truck crashes into home where father and his toddler were sleeping in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been taken to the hospital after a U-Haul pickup crashed into his home while he was sleeping in southeast Houston.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Sharondale.

Police and firefighters arrived to the scene and found the truck inside the front part of the home.



The U-Haul truck driver took off.

The man's child, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was inside the house as well, but was not injured.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstoncar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
$273M Mega Millions winner almost left winning ticket in store
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
THE 60: 'School of Rock' actor arrested for stealing musical instruments
Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Show More
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
Alabama tornadoes: 23 dead, Trump to visit
3 teens linked to man found shot to death in ditch in Porter
Tim McGraw brings Clay Walker out during rodeo performance
More TOP STORIES News