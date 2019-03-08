Man injured after U-Haul pickup crashes into southeast Houston home

You can see insulation and drywall still on the pick up truck that slammed into a house in SouthEast Houston pic.twitter.com/fzsITv6g3K — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been taken to the hospital after a U-Haul pickup crashed into his home while he was sleeping in southeast Houston.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Sharondale.Police and firefighters arrived to the scene and found the truck inside the front part of the home.The U-Haul truck driver took off.The man's child, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was inside the house as well, but was not injured.