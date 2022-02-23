outdoor adventures

As preparation for summer begins, Typhoon Texas will start to hire for 1,000 summer jobs

Sneak peek inside new Katy water park

HOUSTON, Texas -- As it prepares for the upcoming summer season, Typhoon Texas is accepting online applications for 1,000 part-time seasonal positions.

There are seasonal positions available for lifeguards, cash control, food and beverage, front gate, in-park entertainment, park services, maintenance and parking. Individuals can view and apply for available positions at the Typhoon Texas website

The management team will review completed applications submitted via the waterpark's website with interviews conducted in person. In a press release, Christian Tate, director of human resources for Typhoon Texas, said applicants applying for the first time should highlight their leadership roles in school, volunteer work and extracurricular activities.



Those who are hired will receive free admission on their off days and will get free Family and Friends passes.

The waterpark will also gift scholarships to commendable employees.

