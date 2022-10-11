Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more

Houston families who've traveled north on I-45 to take in the joys of Great Wolf Lodge near Dallas are now in luck. The wildly popular, nationwide family resort and indoor park wil

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thanks to its relative proximity to the coast, Houston has always enjoyed an underground surf culture (be it shortboarding, longboarding, or even tanker surfing). Now, those who walk the nose and shred can at a new, world-class surf destination coming to Generation Park in north Houston.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

HTX Surf will ride into Generation Park in fall of 2024, per an announcement by creators Beach Street Development, the company pushes the barefoot life with its man-made surfing lagoons.

Why the north Houston locale, versus closer to Galveston? Beach Street notes in press materials that the lagoon park is a mere 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport, making for easy access for visitors from all over.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Margaritaville takes over Galveston-area beach club and RV resort bringing major renovations