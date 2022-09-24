2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say

According to police, two groups of men got into an argument and started shooting each other.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two innocent bystanders were injured during a shootout early Saturday in southwest Houston, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to shooting at an apartment complex at 10500 Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive.

Two women were struck in the crossfire and are expected to survive after they were taken to a nearby hospital, according to HPD.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspected shooters who are still at large.

Investigators said they are looking for witnesses and surveillance video of the shooting.

