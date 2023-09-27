Two men have been identified after being shot to death in southwest Houston last month. Investigators said the suspects have not been caught after fleeing the scene in a dark-colore

2 men identified as shooting victims after truck fled the scene in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were identified as victims who were shot to death in southwest Houston last month, according to Houston police.

Alexander Campos and Allen Chavarrieta were the two people shot while sitting in a vehicle along 7298 Kings Gate Circle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Truck fled the scene after 2 men shot to death in southwest Houston, witnesses tell police

Witnesses told investigators on the scene they heard multiple gunshots, leading investigators to find shell casings and two guns.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects who were in a dark-colored truck fleeing eastbound toward Fondren Road.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.