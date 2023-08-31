One of the victims was found in the driver's seat of a red Chrysler 300 with the engine still running, HPD said. The other victim was found lying on the ground several feet away.

Truck fled the scene after 2 men shot to death in southwest Houston, witnesses tell police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for an alleged shooter after two men were found dead in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at 7298 Kings Gate Circle at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was found in the driver's seat of a red Chrysler 300 with the engine still running, parked near an office building, HPD said. The other victim was found lying on the ground several feet away from the Chrysler.

Investigators said they recovered two guns at the scene -- one with each of the victims. They also found shell casings.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots before seeing a dark-colored truck fleeing eastbound toward Fondren Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.