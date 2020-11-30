2 die in crash that sent car flying off Trinity River Bridge in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A four-car crash killed two people, one of whom flew off the Trinity River Bridge, Sunday night in Liberty County.Deputies arrived just after 8 p.m. to SH-105 at the bridge, where they found the wreckage of three vehicles.They found the driver of a Ford Mustang and immediately began CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.A white Chevrolet Equinox with heavy rear damage had two adults, a 6-month-old and a 15-year-old inside. The passenger in the front seat had minor injuries.The teen was flown to the hospital with a possible broken hip. The driver of the Equinox was not hurt.A driver in a blue Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries.Twenty minutes later, a trooper saw a piece of debris hanging on the guard rail of the bridge. When he looked over the side, he saw a black BMW upside down.When firefighters reached the car, they found the driver dead.Troopers believe the BMW's driver was westbound on the river bridge and trying to pass when he hit the Mustang head-on. Authorities say the driver of the Equinox was behind the Mustang and braked to avoid crashing, but was then rear-ended by the pickup.A heavy-duty wrecker had to lift the BMW, which was damaged so badly that the engine was falling out of the car and needed to be secured.At the time of this writing, the victims' identities have not been released to the public.The multi-vehicle crash shut down SH-105 for over five hours. The highway reopened at 1:45 a.m. Monday.