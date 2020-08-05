2 kids in critical condition after crash on Fort Bend County Tollway

Major Crash: Fort Bend Tollway NB at FM 2234. Life Flight has landed on SB side so all lanes closed. Two in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/QX6zpzNU4E — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 4, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a major crash on the Fort Bend Tollway where two kids were critically injured.Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an accident on the Fort Bend Tollway at FM 2234 around 6 p.m.Two children were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Deputies said both children are in critical condition.It's not clear what caused the incident or how many vehicles were involved, but deputies said the northbound lanes of the tollway will be closed for a while.ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.