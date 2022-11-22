Houston Rockets, rapper 50 Cent and Kroger partner for turkey giveaway today at Toyota Center

Due to inflation, turkeys are slightly more expensive this year, so why not get a free turkey instead? Thanks to the Houston Rockets, rapper 50 Cent, and Kroger, you can get one today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanksgiving is this week and you may see slightly higher prices for turkeys due to inflation and the avian flu. So, why not get a free turkey instead?

Our Houston Rockets, Kroger and rapper 50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation have partnered for a turkey distribution on Tuesday.

The US Department of Agriculture reports turkey costs $1.56 a pound during the week of Nov. 10, compared to $1.54 at the same time last year. It's 97 cents a pound for frozen turkeys compared to 88 cents last year.

The turkey being distributed at the Toyota Center will cost you nothing except standing in line.

The giveaway kicks off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but the video above taken at about 6:30 a.m. shows a line of about a dozen vehicles already waiting in line.

Rapper 50 Cent will be there to help distribute 1,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The meals are first-come, first-serve until 1 p.m. or until they run out.

