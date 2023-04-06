2 adults, 1 child taken to hospital due to severe turbulence on flight into Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after severe turbulence on a flight into Houston Bush Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

At about 9 a.m., a crew on a Mesa Airlines flight out of Springfield, Missouri, landed in Houston and reported severe turbulence when the plane was over Arkansas.

Mesa Airlines said Houston Fire Department officials met the plane at the gate after the crew requested medical assistance.

Two adults, including a flight attendant, were treated for head and shoulder injuries, and one child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

One of the adults was said to be a flight attendant on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident and sent the following statement:

"Mesa Airlines Flight 6190 landed without incident at George Bush International Airport in Houston around 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, April 5, after the crew reported severe turbulence when the plane was over Arkansas. The Bombardier CRJ-900 departed Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information."

The flight reportedly landed in Houston without incident.

SEE ALSO: Police ID passenger who died after severe turbulence on private business jet