Truck spills 40,000 pounds of Gatorade after I-45 crash in Willis

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck loaded with Gatorade crashed on its way to Houston early Friday morning, causing long delays.Just after midnight, the truck with 40,000 pounds of Gatorade on board crashed in Willis, Texas.DPS Troopers say the driver accidentally ran off the roadway through the median and up an incline before rolling over.The driver suffered minor cuts.Video from the scene shows the truck on it's side in a field of bluebonnets, surrounded by the Gatorade bottles.Several lanes of 1-45 southbound at Calvary were closed as crews worked to unload the truck and get it back on the road.