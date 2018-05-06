Houston police investigating after truck slams into home in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after a truck crashed into a home Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a home on the 7800 block of Sands Point Road, where a truck crashed into the home's laundry room. The homeowners were asleep at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.

"I'm fine, everybody is fine," said the homeowner.

A witness at the scene said the driver is reportedly in police custody.

"I see one guy in the driver's side and he said, 'Help me, help me!' I said, 'Wait, take it, easy man, the police is coming, an ambulance, everything,'" explained neighbor Gerardo Fernandez.

The driver was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.



At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown.

According to the homeowner, this is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into their home, "this has happened before," she said.

