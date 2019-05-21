Truck ran red light and killed 79-year-old passenger: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a water truck ran through a red light when it hit and killed a 79-year-old woman inside a pickup.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway and N. Gessner.

Witnesses told police the white water truck was heading westbound on the service road when it blew through the intersection.

A GMC Sierra was heading northbound on N. Gessner when it was hit, police said.

The impact caused the GMC to push a Toyota Avalon that was heading southbound.

Two people were inside the GMC, including the 79-year-old passenger. The person behind the wheel of the Sierra and the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking at speed as a factor in the crash.

The district attorney's office said the driver of the water truck is expected face at least a traffic citation and possibly additional charges.

Investigators are also expected to look at camera footage from the water truck's cabin.
