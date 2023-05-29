Surveillance video captured a Toyota Tacoma going airborne over a fence and landing in the IDrive Auto Sales lot. It is unclear if the person behind the wheel survived.

ONLY ON 13: Dramatic video shows truck going airborne, landing into car dealership in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are gathering more information about how a truck spun out of control and landed on top of several vehicles in a family-owned car dealership in west Houston.

In a dramatic surveillance video obtained only by ABC13, a truck is seen spinning into the frame, going airborne over a gate, and rolling into the IDrive Auto Sales shop in the 2700 block of Highway 6.

The crash happened early Saturday morning, according to police.

The owners tell ABC13 that at least 15 of their cars, a fence, and signage were damaged in the aftermath.

"I was devastated. I was really devastated. One day you go home, you relax. You get up suddenly, and you see all this happen. It's just unbelievable," owner Kasy Aburamadan said.

Aburamadan says his family has had this business for a few years, and says he hopes insurance can cover the extensive damage.

As of Saturday evening, law enforcement has not elaborated on whether alcohol was a factor or if the driver suffered a medical condition.

It is unclear how the driver reportedly lost control.

The driver's status as of Saturday evening is unknown.

