houston police department

Troy Finner officially begins his role as HPD chief today

New HPD chief prepares to tackle 'criminal system with cracks'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's rising homicide rate will likely be on the top of Troy Finner's agenda as he is officially sworn in as Houston's police chief Monday.

Finner, who was an executive assistant chief for the department, was approved by a unanimous vote from the city council last month.

Finner will be sworn in at 11:15 a.m. at City Hall. ABC13 will stream the ceremony live in the video player above.

A Houston native, Finner was born in the Fifth Ward and raised in Houston's Hiram Clarke area. He graduated from Madison High School in 1985.

Troy Finner, Mayor Turner's pick to lead the Houston Police Department, is a born and raised Houstonian. The video offers more things to know about this HPD veteran.



Finner earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Sam Houston State, and went on to obtain his master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Clear Lake.

For his personal life, Finner is a husband and father. At Finner's first press conference, he introduced his wife Sharon. Between them, he says, they have five children, all grown but the youngest - Wyatt, age 10, politely declined to speak to the press.

A 31-year veteran, Finner joined the Houston Police Department in 1990. As the new police chief, he will take over the leadership of more than 5,200 sworn officers as well as more than 870 civilian personnel.

Houston's next police chief is a native Houstonian, and neighbors from his childhood block believe he's the perfect person for the job. Hear from some of Troy Finner's neighbors and why they believe he's the perfect person to be named top cop.

