Drivers spin donuts in floodwaters following Tropical Storm Beta

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Beta came ashore as a tropical storm, bringing drenching rains across the greater Houston area Tuesday. Streets quickly filled up with floodwater, stranding drivers and submerging vehicles.But not all drivers found the flooding as something to avoid.ABC13 came upon a group of drivers in high-profile vehicles and ATVs spinning donuts in the flooded streets Tuesday evening near Pearland.The intersection of S. Beltway 8 and Pearland Parkway held a significant amount of water. Drivers spun through it, spraying a wake on anything around.When asked about their antics, one driver claimed that after rescuing others from floodwaters, they were just blowing off some steam and having some fun.