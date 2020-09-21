Weather

Part of Galveston's 61st Street fishing pier collapses into choppy water

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Effects from Tropical Storm Beta could be felt in Galveston long before the storm's predicted Monday evening landfall.

Rough waves from the beaches' high tides pounded against the 61st Street fishing pier, causing one side to break off and float away.

ABC13 reporter Roxie Bustamante captured the moments the right side of the pier was close to crumbling.





High tides forced the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry to suspend operations, and Galveston Pro Tem Mayor Dr. Craig Brown told residents to expect about three to five feet of storm surge.

Tide levels also caused local flooding in some neighborhoods and made many roads impassable, including Highway 87.

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, areas of the city of La Marque outside the levee system, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista.
