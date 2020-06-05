Gov. Greg Abbott to hold briefing on hurricane preparedness

As ABC13's meteorologists continue to keep an eye on Tropical Depression Cristobal, Gov. Greg Abbott will likely call on Texans to make sure they're prepared for hurricane season, regardless of what happens with this storm.The governor is slated to speak on hurricane preparedness and Cristobal at 1 p.m. That briefing will be streamed in the video player above.As of 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Cristobal was still centered over Mexico, but has turned to the north and is headed towards the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to regain its strength once it goes back into the Gulf this weekend.The forecast cone is shrinking as confidence is growing in a central Louisiana landfall, all of coastal Texas is now out of the cone. Still, it's too early to know what we would see with the storm.Regardless of the path, officials urge the public to be ready, especially since we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic.Hurricane season started June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30.