Texas Faces of COVID-19

Chief nursing officer at Houston-area hospital dies after months-long battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved nurse at a Houston-area hospital and mother of two died after a months-long battle with COVID-19, according to family.

According to a GoFundMe account created for the family, Tricia Moten, the chief nursing officer at First Surgical Hospital in Bellaire, died on Friday, Feb. 5.

Moten had been hospitalized with the virus since mid-December.

Moten's children, Tya and TJ, are both students at Cy Ranch High School.

"Tricia was a loving mother, devoted wife, and nurse," read a description on the family's GoFundMe page, which has garnered more than $17,000 in donations for the family.

According to First Surgical Hospital's website, Moten had 15 years of experience as a nurse and 12 serving in a leadership position.

A Katy ISD worker whose job is to nurse her students to health is being mourned after a battle with coronavirus.

