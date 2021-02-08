Chief nursing officer at Houston-area hospital dies after months-long battle with COVID-19

According to a GoFundMe account created for the family, Tricia Moten, the chief nursing officer at First Surgical Hospital in Bellaire, died on Friday, Feb. 5.
READ ALSO: 9 months on the pandemic's front line have crushed Texas health care workers' spirits and killed their colleagues
Moten had been hospitalized with the virus since mid-December.
Moten's children, Tya and TJ, are both students at Cy Ranch High School.
"Tricia was a loving mother, devoted wife, and nurse," read a description on the family's GoFundMe page, which has garnered more than $17,000 in donations for the family.
According to First Surgical Hospital's website, Moten had 15 years of experience as a nurse and 12 serving in a leadership position.
READ ALSO: Morton Ranch HS nurse dies after virus battle, family friends say