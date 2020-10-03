Hightower High School opens season honoring Trey Thomas' memory

Hightower High School athlete who died suddenly remembered by classmates and community
The Hurricanes head coach Joseph Sam said in honor of Trey, the team will wear his number on their game day undershirts, along with a helmet decal with "L.L.T. 17"
Players kicked off the game against Westfield with just 10 boys on the turf, one less of the required 11 for Thomas.
After the game, the team gathered together and released ballon with Trey's number 17.
Follow ABC13 Sports on Facebook and ABC13's Joe Gleason on Twitter and Instagram.