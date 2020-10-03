Hightower High School opens season honoring Trey Thomas' memory

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6717364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As his team mates take the field without him for the first time, we look back to June when Trey Thomas was remembered for his smile and his charm on and off the field.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday night's game with Westfield wasn't just the season opener for the Hightower football team, it was an opportunity to honor the memory of Trey Thomas, a senior wide receiver who passed suddenly and unexpectedly June 11.The Hurricanes head coach Joseph Sam said in honor of Trey, the team will wear his number on their game day undershirts, along with a helmet decal with "L.L.T. 17"Players kicked off the game against Westfield with just 10 boys on the turf, one less of the required 11 for Thomas.After the game, the team gathered together and released ballon with Trey's number 17.