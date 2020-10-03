Sports

Hightower High School opens season honoring Trey Thomas' memory

By Joseph Gleason
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday night's game with Westfield wasn't just the season opener for the Hightower football team, it was an opportunity to honor the memory of Trey Thomas, a senior wide receiver who passed suddenly and unexpectedly June 11.

Hightower High School athlete who died suddenly remembered by classmates and community
As his team mates take the field without him for the first time, we look back to June when Trey Thomas was remembered for his smile and his charm on and off the field.



The Hurricanes head coach Joseph Sam said in honor of Trey, the team will wear his number on their game day undershirts, along with a helmet decal with "L.L.T. 17"

Players kicked off the game against Westfield with just 10 boys on the turf, one less of the required 11 for Thomas.

After the game, the team gathered together and released ballon with Trey's number 17.

