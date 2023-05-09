At least 1 person killed when tree falls on vehicle just off East Cypresswood, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storms pushing into the Houston area have led to at least one death on Monday, according to constable deputies.

The office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman confirmed working a scene where a tree fell on a vehicle at East Cypresswood and Whitewood, which is in the North Hill Estates neighborhood just east of I-45 North.

Constable deputies confirmed one fatality, but no details were given on other injuries.

"This occurred while a storm was blowing through the area," the constable's office tweeted. "Prayers for all involved."

People are being urged to avoid the area.

