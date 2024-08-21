Houstonians still facing delays in storm damage cleanup: 'Nothing is done'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just look around: There are still fallen trees and branches all over the Houston area from May's severe windstorm and Hurricane Beryl in July.

Houston city crews have been working overtime since May. They were still picking up storm debris from May's storm when Hurricane Beryl hit.

They've already picked up enough debris from Beryl to fill NRG Stadium, and they're just over halfway done. That means delays for pretty much all residents when it comes to any kind of cleanup.

Kevin Mott reached out to Eyewitness News for help.

"Sometimes you gotta shake the can. If you don't shake the can, they just put it on the file like everything else," he said.

Just like the stump in front of his home, Mott says he's stuck.

"I can't repair my fence until we get the stump out of the way," he said. "Several calls to the city of Houston. I keep getting case number after case number, and nothing is done. It's been three months."

A large tree fell in front of his northeast Houston home back in May, blocking the street. City crews cut it down but left an enormous stump.

After several calls, crews returned but left once again without removing the stump.

"If the shoe were on the other foot, say I broke that gas line right there, I would get a bill the next day, but I have to deal with this for three months," he said. "I'll fix my own fence. I just need that (stump) gone so that someone can safely fix the fence. That's all I want."

The root of the problem is easy to see.

According to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, city crews are still taking care of hazardous fallen trees in our city, and there's no timeline on when they will get to stumps like this.

"If it's still there during Christmas, I'm just going to decorate it because that'll be my Christmas tree," he joked.

