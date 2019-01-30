TRAVEL

TSA checkpoint at Bush airport re-opened today

Good news for travelers!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Travelers heading out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport will now be able to go through Terminal B.

The TSA security checkpoint and ticket counter at Terminal B re-opened Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 4:30 a.m.

In a statement from Houston Airports, flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at Terminal B will operate as normal.

Even though the terminal will re-open, travelers are still urged to arrive with extra time to check in.

Map information on fly2houston.com can be found here.
