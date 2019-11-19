Travel

Here's why Seabrook has been named the best place to live in Texas

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Seabrook is the place to be!

A new study names Seabrook as the number one city to live in Texas.

According to MoneyInc.com, Seabrook's crime rate is 61% lower than the state's average, the schools in Seabrook are rated 15% higher than the national average and the household income in Seabrook is 55% higher than the state average.

The ranking was based on the number of amenities for shopping, dinning, entertainment and recreation.

Seabrook is located 30 minutes southeast of Houston and 30 minutes north of Galveston.

The city is known for being a vibrant coastal community that offers many recreational opportunities including boating, hiking, biking and fishing.
