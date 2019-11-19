Texas is the state that keeps on growing.
A new study shows the Lone Star State is home to many of the cities seeing the fastest population growth.
Out of the 25 cities ranked, eleven of them are in Texas, with the city of Conroe taking the top spot.
RELATED: Houston has some of the best drivers in country: study
According to, "24/7 Tempo," Conroe more than doubled in size since 2000, going from nearly 37,000 people to 77,000.
Cheaper homes, newer homes and being closer to nature are some of the reasons people are moving there.
RELATED: Texas has 5 of the most miserable cities in America: study
City officials expect Conroe to hit 100,000 residents by 2020.
Check out which other cities made the list here.
Watch the video above to see which Texas cities are named in the survey.
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More