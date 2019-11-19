Society

This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country

Texas is the state that keeps on growing.

A new study shows the Lone Star State is home to many of the cities seeing the fastest population growth.

Out of the 25 cities ranked, eleven of them are in Texas, with the city of Conroe taking the top spot.

RELATED: Houston has some of the best drivers in country: study

According to, "24/7 Tempo," Conroe more than doubled in size since 2000, going from nearly 37,000 people to 77,000.

Cheaper homes, newer homes and being closer to nature are some of the reasons people are moving there.

RELATED: Texas has 5 of the most miserable cities in America: study

City officials expect Conroe to hit 100,000 residents by 2020.

Check out which other cities made the list here.

Watch the video above to see which Texas cities are named in the survey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconroetexas newsstudypopulation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when the next cold front is coming
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
3 women shot in fight with at least 40 people in NE Harris Co.
High school cancels controversial 'Gender-Bender' spirit day
Food truck sexual assault part of larger crime spree: HPD
Boy hurt by flying glass when family car shot at near Eastex Fwy
How social media users get around Facebook's ban on gun sales
Show More
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Plastic and metal reported in Breakstone's cottage cheese
Houston Rockets unveil NASA inspired jerseys
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
More TOP STORIES News