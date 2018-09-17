EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2311749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What derailing the Texas Central Bullet Train Project?

High speed rail in Texas is one step closer to becoming a reality.Texas Central, the company implementing the high-speed train between Houston and North Texas, announced it has secured a loan of up to $300 million. It comes from the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp. for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).Texas Central will use the funds for permitting, design and engineering.Construction is expected to launch construction sometime in 2019.