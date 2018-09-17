Texas Central, the company implementing the high-speed train between Houston and North Texas, announced it has secured a loan of up to $300 million. It comes from the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corp. for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
Texas Central will use the funds for permitting, design and engineering.
Construction is expected to launch construction sometime in 2019.
